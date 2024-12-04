South Korea roiled by short-lived martial law

President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law was a 'clear violation of the constitution,' said the opposition parties who have moved to impeach him

South Korean soldiers enforce brief martial law
South Korean soldiers enforce brief martial law
(Image credit: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Opposition parties in South Korea's National Assembly filed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol today, calling his six-hour imposition of martial law a "clear violation of the constitution" and a "grave act of rebellion." Yoon withdrew his widely condemned martial law declaration early Wednesday after a majority of lawmakers managed to push into the military-encircled parliament overnight and voted 190-0 to nullify the decree.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸