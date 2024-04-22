Is the Supreme Court about to criminalize homelessness?

The court will decide if bans on outdoor camping are 'cruel and unusual'

Can homeless people be punished for sleeping outside? The Supreme Court is about to decide. The court will soon hear a case to determine whether towns and municipalities "can fine or jail people for camping in public," The Associated Press said. The case arrives before justices at a critical moment: The federal government reported in December that homelessness has surged to its "highest reported level" — nearly 600,000 people across the country — driven by a lack of affordable housing and the end of pandemic-era housing assistance. 

Federal courts have previously ruled that the Constitution's Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment, "forbids criminalizing sleeping in public" if a person has no other place to lay their head, University of Southern California Law Professor Clare Pastore said at The Conversation. Now the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, is challenging that precedent, arguing the Eighth Amendment "forbids only certain cruel methods of punishment," not fines or jail terms. The Supreme Court's decision, Pastore said, will "affect the health and welfare of thousands of people experiencing homelessness."

