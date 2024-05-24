Supreme Court lowers bar for racial gerrymanders

The court rejected a claim that South Carolina's congressional map excluded Black voters

Demonstration against South Carolina racial gerrymandering at Supreme Court
Alito has "come up with a legal framework that makes it easier for Republican states to engage in redistricting to help white Republicans maximize their political power"
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 Thursday to keep in place a South Carolina congressional map that a lower court had ruled an impermissible racial gerrymander. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court's conservatives, said the challengers had failed to prove the state's Republican legislature had removed a swath of Black voters from the Charleston-area swing district due to race instead of allowable "partisan preferences."

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

