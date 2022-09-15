What the conservative Supreme Court spells for America

The current Supreme Court holds a conservative supermajority. What does that mean for the country? Here's everything you need to know: When did the Supreme Court become conservative? The Supreme Court has leaned conservative since the 1970s, when President Richard Nixon appointed Warren Burger as Chief Justice. The last liberal court was under Chief Justice Earl Warren and was one of the most liberal courts in American history, responsible for landmark cases including Brown v. Board of Education (1954), which removed racial segregation, and Miranda v. Arizona (1966), which requires a person to be told their rights and other criminal procedures. Skip advert The high court under Chief Justice Burger was described as a transition court between the extremely liberal Warren Court and the conservative court under Chief Justice William Rehnquist. The Burger Court most notably ruled in Roe v. Wade (1973), a topic of controversy for decades to come. While the conservative lean of the Supreme Court has manifested for decades, the current court under Chief Justice John Roberts is the most conservative in the last 90 years. Currently, conservative judges outnumber liberal judges 6-3, giving the court a conservative supermajority. This is largely due to the three conservative judges appointed under President Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch; Brett Kavanaugh; and Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her passing in 2020. While these are the recent trends, the Supreme Court was designed to be nonpartisan and loyal only to the Constitution. What has the ultra-conservative court done in America? Since the Supreme Court reached a conservative supermajority, it has made a number of controversial rulings that have left the nation divided. However, the high court has also had a surprising number of unanimous and near-unanimous decisions as well, especially in 2021 right after the confirmation of Justice Barrett, reports ABC News.