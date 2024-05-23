Justice Alito's Jan. 6 flag problem grows

The justice’s beach house displayed a flag popular with Capitol rioters, calling his impartiality into question

"Appeal to Heaven" flag flying amid U.S. and Trump flags at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
Judges are not supposed to give any impression of bias or partisanship
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, already facing criticism over an upside-down U.S. flag flown outside his Virginia home in January 2021, had another flag popular with Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters displayed at his New Jersey beach house last summer, The New York Times said Wednesday. Alito said last week his wife had raised the inverted flag amid political arguments with neighbors and he "had no involvement whatsoever." He declined to comment on the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flown outside his beach house.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

