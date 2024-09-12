Taylor backs Kamala: a history of celebrity endorsements

The pop star confirmed her support for the vice president to her more than 280m Instagram followers

Taylor Swift
Swift is one of the most influential celebrities in the world
(Image credit: Getty ImagesGareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By
published

Just minutes after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris had finished their first presidential debate on Tuesday, pop star Taylor Swift confirmed her endorsement of the Democratic nominee to her 283m followers on Instagram.

While celebrity endorsements can largely pass by with little impact on the trajectory of a candidate, Swift's has the potential to be one of the "most important celebrity endorsement we've ever seen of a presidential campaign" given her level of reach and influence, said Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

