The end of empathy

Elon Musk is gutting the government — and our capacity for kindness

Elon Musk
Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

Kindness is so over. Since Donald Trump re-entered the White House, it has become apparent that America is not simply moving past the excesses of progressivism — the compulsory stating of pronouns, the hawking of anti-racism books for babies, the pretending that "Emilia Pérez" is a good movie — but beyond the idea that it's good to care for others at all.

On social media, people have rejoiced at the slashing of U.S. food aid and medicine for people suffering genocide and famine. "Frankly at this point out of f---s to give about Sudanese babies," read one post that appeared on my X timeline. Vice President J.D. Vance has invoked medieval Catholic theology to justify the shuttering of borders to asylum seekers, saying we have a moral obligation to prioritize our nearest and dearest over strangers. Never mind that do-gooding parable of the Good Samaritan stuff.

Theunis Bates

Theunis Bates is a senior editor at The Week's print edition. He has previously worked for Time, Fast Company, AOL News and Playboy.

