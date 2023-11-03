'The "open borders" myth won't die'

'Let more immigrants come humanely and legally'

David J. Bier in The New York Times

President Biden has maintained some of Donald Trump's "most extreme" border policies, says David J. Bier in The New York Times, but Republicans still attack him as the "Open Border President." Actually, Biden's predecessor released a slightly higher percentage of "border crossers," and deported far fewer. Biden will never "appease his critics," so he should stop trying. "Instead he should stake his legacy" on "legalizing immigration" so more people can come in "humanely and legally."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Tuberville is looking like an unguided torpedo'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is going about his fight against Pentagon abortion policy all wrong, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The policy of reimbursing personnel for abortion travel "is legally dubious under federal prohibitions for public financing of abortion." But "blocking promotions in bulk" risks driving valuable officers to retire early out of frustration. Other GOP senators are right to be worried about the "growing political and strategic risks of Sen. Tuberville's counterproductive stand."

Read more

'Robbing the Republicans of anti-climate talking points'

Liza Featherstone in The New Republic

The United Auto Workers might have just ended the "culture war on electric vehicles," says Liza Featherstone in The New Republic. By forcing the Big Three automakers to agree to big pay increases, the UAW's "extraordinarily effective" strike ensured that "the transition to electric vehicles will protect good," high-wage jobs for American workers. That robbed the Republicans of one of the main "anti-climate talking points" they use to argue green energy will bring "economic disaster."

Read more

'A founder who twisted idealism into fraud'

Lora Kelley in The Atlantic

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud conviction confirmed the lie in his narrative — "that he was a good guy, funneling his riches" into making "the world a better place," says Lora Kelley in The Atlantic. This kind of storytelling sells well in the tech world. So don't expect Silicon Valley to have learned its lesson from the nerdy, one-time crypto king's implosion. Tech investors are suckers for "big characters" who make even bigger promises.

Read more