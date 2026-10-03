The political walking dead: Germany’s zombie chancellor

A string of poor election results has left Friedrich Merz with unprecedentedly low approval ratings

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Friedrich Merz looking frustrated during a speech
Merz is the most unpopular leader in modern German history
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

“A disaster.” That was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s own verdict on his party’s showing in the state election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania last week, said Klára Odstrcilová on EU Perspectives (Brussels).

The state is one of the five that made up the former East Germany (there are 16 German states in total). And though Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU) won 38% in the first state election held after reunification in 1990, it has been shedding support there ever since. In the previous state election (2021) it won just 13%.

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