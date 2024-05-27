The short history of TV debates and UK general elections

Keir Starmer has described them as 'part and parcel of the election cycle now' but their format has constantly changed

Nick Clegg, David Cameron, Gordon Brown
The first televised election debates in the UK were in 2010, featuring Nick Clegg, David Cameron and incumbent prime minister Gordon Brown
Keir Starmer has said he will take part in TV election debates but won't commit to the idea of weekly head-to-heads suggested by Rishi Sunak.

Starmer told BBC Breakfast that he could debate with the PM "once or a hundred times", but "I know what he is going to say. He will say everything is fine… we hear that every week at PMQs".

Jamie Timson, The Week UK

