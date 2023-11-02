'There are dozens of Charlottesvilles taking place across the country'

'Leaders on the left need to step up and purge the antisemites in their midst'

Marc Thiessen in The Washington Post

In 2019, then-candidate Joe Biden condemned what he called the "antisemitic bile" of right-wing marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, says Marc Thiessen in The Washington Post. He said it was a "defining moment" for America. Today we're witnessing "dozens of Charlottesvilles," but "the marchers are left-wing bigots" celebrating Hamas' "massacre of innocent Jewish civilians" in Israel. Democrats must confront "antisemitic bile coming from the left" as forcefully as they do when it comes from the right.

'Greater income security is welcome news for workers, full stop'

Tyler Cowen at Bloomberg

Many workers worry about their next paycheck, says Tyler Cowen at Bloomberg. Americans fret about whether "outsourcing, trade with China, or the sheer daily turbulence of capitalism" will trigger a sudden drop in their income. But economists from Wharton, Stanford, the University of Minnesota, and Brookings have found that "income volatility has mostly been declining for the last seven decades — and especially for the last four. Whatever volatility risks remain, they used to be much worse."

'Gone are the days of immigrants flocking to take part in New York's booming economy'

Nicole Gelinas in UnHerd

"Something has gone wrong" with New York City's "approach to immigration," says Nicole Gelinas in UnHerd. Illegal immigrants helped build the metropolis. They used to work at higher rates than legal migrants or natural-born citizens. But these days New York's "right-to-shelter" policy is "drawing hundreds of thousands of people to the city — many of whom have little chance of finding a job." Local authorities are overwhelmed, and immigration is no longer "empowering" the city. It's "only fueling resentment."

'Trump enjoys far more enthusiasm than Biden'

Chicago Tribune editorial board

President Biden presented himself as "the Democrats' best chance to unseat Trump in 2020," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. And he delivered, sparing the nation "more Trump-induced chaos." Four years later, "it's not clear at all that Biden is the Democrats' best chance" to foil a Trump comeback. "Both are unpopular," but Trump's fans are more enthusiastic. "It's a pity" these are the choices. It makes "a Trump redux is a distinct possibility."

