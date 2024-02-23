Threats to MPs: have we reached mob rule?

A row over parliamentary procedure has reignited concerns about the safety of MPs after Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said security worries led him to break with precedent.

Angry MPs walked out of the chamber in protest at the speaker's handling of the Gaza debate after Hoyle allowed amendments from both the government and Labour on the SNP's motion calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas.

His decision sparked fury from MPs that "descended into borderline hooliganism" with scenes of the sort "we haven't witnessed in the Commons since the darkest days of the Brexit Wars", said Politico.

Hoyle said he made the decision because of fears for the "safety of MPs and their families". He had also wanted to give Labour MPs a chance to vote for their party's new amendment, which called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire".

Public life is 'drowning in hate'

Hoyle justified his decision by suggesting that not allowing Labour MPs the option to vote for a ceasefire could have increased threats from their constituents, said Josh Self for Politics.co.uk. In one incident last November, cited by the BBC, the Cardiff office of shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens was "daubed in red paint and covered in posters which accused her of having 'blood' on her hands after she abstained in a vote on a ceasefire".

Concern over MPs' safety is "a really serious principle" and one that needs "proper debate", said Isabel Hardman in The Spectator. As Conservative MP Charles Walker stressed on Wednesday, a "far bigger issue" than parliamentary procedure is if MPs "are changing their votes or their behaviour" in the Commons "because they are frightened".

MPs shouldn't be changing how they vote in the chamber because they feel threatened. "That's not how democracy works," said Hardman. Yet Hoyle's action has sent a message that by applying pressure to members, people can "force democracy to move through threats".

Public life is "drowning in hate", said Labour MP Stella Creasy, writing in The Guardian, with violence and harassment towards political representatives "increasingly being normalised". "Every MP has not just the shadow of the deaths of our beloved friends David Amess and Jo Cox looming in our thoughts, but also knowledge of the day-to-day violence our colleagues experience."

MPs have 'brought parliament into disrepute'

The safety of MPs has "seldom been cited" as a factor in influencing which motions should be voted on in the chamber, said Politico. Hannah White, director of the Institute for Government think tank, said it was "difficult to think of a precedent" for such a move.

"It can't be right for security risks to be managed by parliamentary procedure," she told the political news site. "It's up to the parties to think about what questions they ask MPs to decide, and it's up to the House and the police to protect MPs."

More important than the impact the fiasco might have on Hoyle's position is "how the chaotic scenes in the Commons will have looked for anyone with a genuine interest in the substance of the debate", said White on the Institute for Government site.

"Political game-playing over parliamentary procedure is unedifying at the best of times, but for parliamentarians to behave in this way during a debate about a conflict in which tens of thousands are dying has undoubtedly brought Parliament into disrepute."