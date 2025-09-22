What does Trump designating antifa a terror organization let him do?
Concerns about ‘broad First Amendment violations’
President Donald Trump’s crackdown on domestic dissent is accelerating following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The president said on Thursday that he will designate antifa as a “major terrorist organization.” What does that mean, exactly?
The White House “did not immediately offer more details” on how the process would work, said The Associated Press. Complicating matters: “Antifa” is “not a singular entity” but rather an umbrella term for a cluster of groups that “resist fascists and neo-Nazis, especially at demonstrations.” American supporters can be prosecuted for giving “material support” to organizations on the State Department’s list of foreign terror organizations. But there is “no domestic equivalent to that list” because of the First Amendment’s protection of free expression. And it is not clear how the federal government could go after what is “effectively a decentralized movement.”
Trump made a similar designation of antifa in 2020, “but nothing came of it,” said The New York Times. The president is “less constrained now,” however, and Democratic critics say he is using Kirk’s death “as a pretext to suppress political dissent.” The White House is clearly already “pushing the limits of the president’s terrorism designation powers” by using them to go after foreign drug traffickers “even though they are motivated by profit, not religion or ideology.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Trump’s “move is illegal,” said Edith Olmsted at The New Republic. While Congress has granted the State Department authority to make similar designations of foreign groups, it has “granted no such power to the executive branch to designate domestic groups.” It is true that “counterprotesters acting under the antifa banner” have committed acts of violence, but right-wing violence is far more frequent: One database counts 391 right-wing murders over the last 50 years, compared to 65 left-wing homicides. Trump’s attempt to go after antifa is a “reactionary move.”
The president’s 2020 attempt to undermine antifa was a “counterproductive bust,” but the “sequel will likely be worse,” said Steve Benen at MSNBC. The lack of a domestic terror law makes it “not altogether clear exactly what the administration intends to do” in the wake of Trump’s latest designation. But that does not mean it should be taken lightly. If the White House says that “antifa members are terrorists” and can also decide who and what counts as “antifa,” then this “can get very scary, very quickly.”
What next?
At least one other world leader is following Trump’s example. Hungary’s Viktor Orbán said Friday he too will designate antifa a terror group, said CNN. Orbán is a proponent of “illiberal democracy” and his efforts in Hungary is “often credited with inspiring Trump’s playbook for government.” His announcement “shows that the relationship can go both ways.”
There are concerns by civil libertarians that Trump’s designation could “lead to broad First Amendment violations,” said NPR. Legal challenges are likely. It is easy to imagine the government will be “targeting very broadly anybody who might potentially be considered to be anti-fascist," said Faiza Patel, director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
‘Barriers to employment are huge problems’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
September 22 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include the late-night comedians purge, Disney under fire, Donald Trump's dinner, and leeches instead of vaccines
-
Is duty-free shopping worth it?
the explainer How to determine whether you are actually getting a good deal
-
Charlie Kirk honored as ‘martyr’ at memorial rally
Speed Read At a service for the slain conservative activist, speakers included President Donald Trump and many top administration officials
-
Democrats might be ready for a shutdown. What do they want?
Today’s Big Question A ‘hardened approach’ against Trump
-
Judge says DOJ misled to deport Guatemalan kids
Speed read The Trump administration was barred from deporting hundreds of Guatemalan children
-
Is hate speech still protected speech?
Talking Points Pam Bondi’s threat to target hate speech raises concerns
-
Why is Trump backtracking on the Hyundai immigration raid?
Today’s Big Question Backlash threatens investment in US manufacturing
-
White House joins GOP speech policing, citing Kirk
Speed Read Yesterday’s developments ‘underscore the extraordinary amount of time and resources’ the White House has dedicated to advancing Kirk’s legacy
-
Groypers: the alt-right group pulled into the foreground
The Explainer The network is led by alt-right activist Nick Fuentes
-
Is Kash Patel’s fate sealed after Kirk shooting missteps?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The FBI’s bungled response in the immediate aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting has director Kash Patel in the hot seat