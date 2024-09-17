Suspect lurked 12 hours at Trump course, fired no shots

Ryan Routh, 58, did not have Trump in his line of sight when the Secret Service apprehended him

Florida police arrest Ryan Routh
It's public knowledge that Trump often plays golf at one of his Florida courses on Sundays
(Image credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

The suspect accused of pointing a rifle toward Donald Trump on Sunday camped out at the perimeter of Trump's golf course for nearly 12 hours before he was seen by Secret Service agents, according to cellphone data cited in court documents. Ryan Routh, 58, never had Trump in his line of sight and didn't fire any shots before he was spotted, fired at and fled the scene, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said yesterday.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

