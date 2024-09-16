FBI: Secret Service stops 2nd Trump assassination try

The former president evaded a second assassination attempt at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach sheriff shows photo of rifle and backpack gunman left at Donald Trump&#039;s golf course
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Donald Trump narrowly avoided what "appears to be an attempted assassination" Sunday afternoon at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, the FBI said. A Secret Service agent scoping the course ahead of Trump saw a rifle barrel sticking out of bushes by the perimeter fence and fired several shots, prompting the gunman to drop his "AK-27-style" rifle and flee in his car, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters. Police apprehended the suspected gunman an hour later.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

