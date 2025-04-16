Trump grants military control to federal border lands in unprecedented immigration crackdown

The move could allow US troops to detain people crossing the border

Photo composite illustration of the US-Mexico border fence inside a military Kevlar helmet
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on April 11 ordering the U.S. military to take control of a swath of federal land along the southern border. The move is part of a series of actions by the White House to crack down on U.S.-Mexico border crossings while skating around federal law.

The memorandum would give the military jurisdiction over the Roosevelt Reservation, a 60-foot-wide strip of land that stretches along the southern border from California to New Mexico. It designates the reservation as a U.S. Army base, allowing the military to exert control over the area in what some are calling an unprecedented display of executive power over the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's memorandum is also likely to face judicial challenges.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸