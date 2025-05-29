Trump's super-charged pardon push raises eyebrows and concerns

Never shy about using his pardon ability for political leverage, Trump's spate of amnesty announcements suggests the White House is taking things to a new level

Illustration of open handcuffs chained together with Donald Trump&#039;s signature
Trump is attempting to 'redefine' presidential amnesty powers
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

During his first term, President Donald Trump peppered his tenure with controversial pardons to friends and notables whose freedom was as much a byproduct of their personal proximity to the Oval Office as anything else. Now, Trump's penchant for politically motivated pardons has pushed well beyond the expansive precedent he set for himself. His latest tranche of pardons and commutations reflects both a personal antipathy toward the Justice Department and a wider effort to reframe the nation's sense of criminality.

A 'new pipeline' for Trump's political allies

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸