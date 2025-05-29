Trump's super-charged pardon push raises eyebrows and concerns
Never shy about using his pardon ability for political leverage, Trump's spate of amnesty announcements suggests the White House is taking things to a new level
During his first term, President Donald Trump peppered his tenure with controversial pardons to friends and notables whose freedom was as much a byproduct of their personal proximity to the Oval Office as anything else. Now, Trump's penchant for politically motivated pardons has pushed well beyond the expansive precedent he set for himself. His latest tranche of pardons and commutations reflects both a personal antipathy toward the Justice Department and a wider effort to reframe the nation's sense of criminality.
A 'new pipeline' for Trump's political allies
Trump's decision this week to pardon Scott Jenkins, a former Virginia sheriff sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the acting U.S. attorney at the time called a "cash-for-badges scheme," is part of a "broader pattern" for the White House, said NBC News. By focusing his pardons on "former public officials who were convicted of financial improprieties," Trump's Justice Department is "de-emphasizing public corruption cases," especially those connected to the DOJ's Public Integrity Section.
Under the leadership of newly installed DOJ Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, formerly Trump's interim U.S. attorney for Washington D.C., the pardon office has been turned into a "new pipeline for political allies to get their cases in front of Trump," said The Wall Street Journal. Martin is also using the role to "target Biden-era prosecutions that rankled conservatives," and "correct" the alleged "weaponization of the Justice Department against conservatives" often touted by the president.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
While this pattern "began in the first Trump administration," said former Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer to PBS "Newshour," it's "gotten worse under the new administration for two reasons." First, Oyer said, many of the pardons are "happening in secret." Secondly, these pardons are "really different" from those in Trump's first term, which included several "truly deserving individuals who were more along the lines of ordinary Americans who did benefit from pardons." This time, Oyer said, Trump seems to be extending them to "just for wealthy, well-connected people."
'No MAGA left behind'
Explaining his decision to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted in 2022 for their role in a multimillion dollar fraud and tax evasion scheme, Trump stressed that the pair "don't look like terrorists," said Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter and speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention, to NewsNation on Tuesday. The overall pattern of Trump's latest clemency spree is "pretty clear," CNN said: It focuses on people who "support Trump or have ties to him," those who have attacked people who Trump considers enemies, and those for whom the pardons "send messages to key constituencies." Or, as Martin himself put it in a post on X after arranging Jenkins' pardon: "No MAGA left behind."
No MAGA left behind.May 26, 2025
The latest crop of pardon recipients shows that Trump is attempting to "redefine" presidential amnesty powers, said The New York Times. Eschewing the "normal and often lengthy" vetting process typically associated with pardons, Trump is instead handing them out to "reward his supporters, incentivize loyalty to his administration or bolster supporters."
While presidents enjoy largely unfettered clemency powers, they typically rely on non-political counsel to determine eligibility so that "individuals who do not have political connections can still have their applications considered," said Oyer to PBS. Trump's rejection of that traditional process means there is "no path forward that we know of right now for ordinary people to be considered for clemency."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Elon Musk departs Trump administration
speed read The former DOGE head says he is ending his government work to spend more time on his companies
-
Trump taps ex-personal lawyer for appeals court
speed read The president has nominated Emil Bove, his former criminal defense lawyer, to be a federal judge
-
US trade court nullifies Trump's biggest tariffs
speed read The US Court of International Trade says Trump exceeded his authority in imposing global tariffs
-
Elon Musk departs Trump administration
speed read The former DOGE head says he is ending his government work to spend more time on his companies
-
Trump taps ex-personal lawyer for appeals court
speed read The president has nominated Emil Bove, his former criminal defense lawyer, to be a federal judge
-
US trade court nullifies Trump's biggest tariffs
speed read The US Court of International Trade says Trump exceeded his authority in imposing global tariffs
-
'Physicians today have a number of ways of categorizing pain'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Deportations: Miller's threat to the courts
Feature The Trump administration is considering suspending habeas corpus to speed up deportations without due process
-
Asylum: Only white Afrikaners need apply
Feature Trump welcomes white Afrikaner farmers while shutting down the asylum program for non-white refugees
-
Trump pauses all new foreign student visas
speed read The State Department has stopped scheduling interviews with those seeking student visas in preparation for scrutiny of applicants' social media
-
Law: The battle over birthright citizenship
Feature Trump shifts his focus to nationwide injunctions after federal judges block his attempt to end birthright citizenship