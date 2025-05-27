Trump pardons Virginia sheriff convicted of bribery

Former sheriff Scott Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal bribery and fraud charges

Former Culpeper County, Virginia, Sheriff Scott Jenkins
The Constitution gives 'the president broad authority to grant pardons'
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Monday he was pardoning a former sheriff in Culpeper County, Virginia, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal bribery and fraud charges. Scott Jenkins was sheriff for 12 years before voters rejected him following his 2023 indictment.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸