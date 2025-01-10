Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority

Donald Trump in New York court
Donald Trump seen in a New York courtroom during his hush money trial
(Image credit: Seth Wenig-Pool / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court Thursday night rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency appeal to block a New York judge from sentencing him Friday for his 34 felony convictions related to paying off a porn actress to cover up a sex scandal ahead of the 2016 election. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined their three more liberal colleagues in the unsigned 5-4 decision.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

