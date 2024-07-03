New York judge postpones Trump sentencing

Donald Trump's hush money trial sentencing has been delayed to mid-September

Trump’s legal team hopes that a recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity could overturn his felony conviction
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The New York judge who presided over Donald Trump's hush money trial and criminal conviction has postponed his July 11 sentencing. Judge Juan Merchan is now due to sentence the former president in mid-September, though he could also decide a Supreme Court ruling granting Trump broad presidential immunity fatally compromised the New York state felony fraud convictions. 



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

