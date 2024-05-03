Turkey halts trade with Israel in latest Gaza rift

The country plans to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seated next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023
Imports and exports from Turkey to Israel have been stopped until the government allows humanitarian aid to Gaza
(Image credit: TUR Presidency / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Turkey said late Thursday it has indefinitely suspended all trade with Israel over the "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in Gaza. On Wednesday, Turkey's foreign minister said Ankara will join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and Colombia became the third Latin American country to sever diplomatic ties with Israel over its Gaza war, following Bolivia and Belize.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

