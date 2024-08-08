Vance hits Walz with 'Swift boat' attack

The Republican vice-presidential nominee attacked his Democratic counterpart's military record

J.D. Vance campaigns in Michigan
Vance claimed the Minnesota governor "abandoned" his Army National Guard unit before it deployed to Iraq in 2006
(Image credit: Emily Elconin / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio), the Republican vice-presidential nominee, attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz's military record on Wednesday, claiming the Minnesota governor "abandoned" his Army National Guard unit before it deployed to Iraq in 2006 and lied about serving in combat. The claims, recycled from Walz's 2018 gubernatorial run, appear to be false or based on subjective interpretation.

Walz filed to run for Congress in February 2005 then retired from the National Guard in May, two months before his unit was told it was being sent to Iraq. Vance served four years in the Marine Corps, including six months in Iraq in a noncombat public affairs role.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

