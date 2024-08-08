Vance hits Walz with 'Swift boat' attack
The Republican vice-presidential nominee attacked his Democratic counterpart's military record
What happened
Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio), the Republican vice-presidential nominee, attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz's military record on Wednesday, claiming the Minnesota governor "abandoned" his Army National Guard unit before it deployed to Iraq in 2006 and lied about serving in combat. The claims, recycled from Walz's 2018 gubernatorial run, appear to be false or based on subjective interpretation.
Walz filed to run for Congress in February 2005 then retired from the National Guard in May, two months before his unit was told it was being sent to Iraq. Vance served four years in the Marine Corps, including six months in Iraq in a noncombat public affairs role.
Who said what
"There is no evidence that Walz retired to avoid a wartime deployment" and he "never claimed he was a combat veteran," Politico said. Vance's attacks are "reminiscent of the 2004 campaign to discredit the distinguished war record of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry." Those 2004 "'Swift boat' attacks," The New York Times said, were orchestrated by Chris LaCivita, now a "senior strategist for the Trump campaign."
The attacks on Walz's 24-year military career were "part of the race from both parties to define the relatively unknown governor" after his selection as Kamala Harris' running mate, CNN said. They also "appeared aimed at disrupting what has been a run of positive news coverage of the Democratic ticket," the Times said.
What next?
It "remains to be seen" if Swift-boating "will be as successful 20 years later," Politico said, especially given the record of Vance's running mate. "Anyone who tries to criticize [Walz's] record but looks the other way at Donald Trump's six deferments to Vietnam is beyond the pale," former Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-Pa.), a retired Army captain who served in Iraq, told the Times.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - August 8, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - a Steinbeck economy, pyramid schemes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
War tours: how tourism in Ukraine is bouncing back
Under the Radar Visitors are returning to the war-torn country but not everyone is happy to see them
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Has geopolitical wrestling overshadowed the Olympics?
Today's Big Question Global political tensions and culture war issues have loomed large in Paris
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What did Donald Trump accomplish as president?
The Explainer These are the achievements he can point to as he asks voters for a second term in office.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'That feared recession can become a self-fulfilling prophecy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Arizona fake Trump elector takes plea deal
Speed Read An Arizona Republican is the first to plead guilty for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the state in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hamas picks Oct. 7 mastermind as new leader
Speed Read Yahya Sinwar is the likely architect behind the October attack that kicked off the Israel-Hamas war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Harris introduces running mate Walz at raucous rally
Speed Read The Minnesota governor made a series of quips about Trump and Vance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'It's a perilous moment for fertility in the US'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
US base in Iraq hit amid rising Mideast tensions
Speed Read A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injured U.S. troops
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bangladesh army steps in as PM quits, flees protests
Speed Read Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests that left hundreds dead
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published