Vance hits Walz with 'Swift boat' attack

What happened

Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio), the Republican vice-presidential nominee, attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz's military record on Wednesday, claiming the Minnesota governor "abandoned" his Army National Guard unit before it deployed to Iraq in 2006 and lied about serving in combat. The claims, recycled from Walz's 2018 gubernatorial run, appear to be false or based on subjective interpretation.



Walz filed to run for Congress in February 2005 then retired from the National Guard in May, two months before his unit was told it was being sent to Iraq. Vance served four years in the Marine Corps, including six months in Iraq in a noncombat public affairs role.

Who said what

"There is no evidence that Walz retired to avoid a wartime deployment" and he "never claimed he was a combat veteran," Politico said. Vance's attacks are "reminiscent of the 2004 campaign to discredit the distinguished war record of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry." Those 2004 "'Swift boat' attacks," The New York Times said, were orchestrated by Chris LaCivita, now a "senior strategist for the Trump campaign."



The attacks on Walz's 24-year military career were "part of the race from both parties to define the relatively unknown governor" after his selection as Kamala Harris' running mate, CNN said. They also "appeared aimed at disrupting what has been a run of positive news coverage of the Democratic ticket," the Times said.

What next?

It "remains to be seen" if Swift-boating "will be as successful 20 years later," Politico said, especially given the record of Vance's running mate. "Anyone who tries to criticize [Walz's] record but looks the other way at Donald Trump's six deferments to Vietnam is beyond the pale," former Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-Pa.), a retired Army captain who served in Iraq, told the Times.