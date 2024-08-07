Harris introduces running mate Walz at raucous rally

The Minnesota governor made a series of quips about Trump and Vance

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at inaugural joint rally in Philadelphia
Harris and Walz will tour battleground states together over the next week
What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz held their first joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, hours after Harris offered the Minnesota governor the No. 2 spot on the Democratic presidential ticket. Harris told the cheering crowd that "Coach Walz" was the ideal governing partner to help her fight for a "brighter future," sporting a résumé — high school teacher and winning football coach, Army National Guard veteran, six-term congressman, two-term governor — that would make him "ready on day one."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

