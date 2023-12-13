'What's really needed is a cease-fire in Ukraine'

'It's becoming increasingly clear that the war in Ukraine is an unwinnable quagmire'

John Daniel Davidson in The Federalist

There should be a cease-fire in Ukraine, not Israel, says John David Davidson in The Federalist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Congress to approve another $61 billion in aid to help his country fight Russia's invasion. It's a "neocon fantasy" to expect $61 billion to accomplish what $100 billion didn't, and "enable a Russian 'defeat' that would send Putin running back to Moscow." A cease-fire deal trading land for independence is the best Ukraine can get.

'Tucker Carlson is not Donald Trump'

Alex Shephard in The New Republic

Tucker Carlson has nowhere near the "power and influence" he wielded before Fox News gave him the boot less than a year ago, says Alex Shephard in The New Republic. Carlson was "an agenda-setter" when he had his mainstream media "perch." The announcement of his new "Tucker Carlson Network" streaming project "only underlines just how far Carlson's star has fallen." Without Fox News behind him, Carlson is "just another fish in a very crowded pond."

'Stop bilking taxpayers'

David Ditch at Reason

America's runaway deficit spending "threatens to derail the economy," says David Ditch at Reason. Two recent signs of the overspending in Washington were the Department of Transportation's hyping of an $8.2 billion grant for passenger rail projects, and the Congressional Budget Office's tallying of a $383 billion deficit for the first two months of the 2024 fiscal year. "Every dollar wasted on political pork, fraud, and poorly considered infrastructure makes the country's fiscal situation even worse."

'Pacific island countries brace for an uncertain future'

Christina Lu in Foreign Policy

"Low-lying island nations such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Kiribati could be underwater" by the end of the century, says Christina Lu in Foreign Policy. And the U.N.-backed Global Centre for Climate Mobility says that "rising sea levels will likely render them uninhabitable even earlier." These places need the world to intensify the fight against climate change, but they also need help planning for a future when the ocean swallows their land and "their people must leave."

