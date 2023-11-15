'Why doesn't Hamas surrender?'

'Hamas' war is not only unjust but also pretty clearly doomed'

Charles Lane in The Washington Post

Hamas is "a terrorist organization," says Charles Lane in The Washington Post. It did win an election after Israel left Gaza in 2005, but then it "established a dictatorship over the territory's 2.3 million people through violence." Its war against Israel is "pretty clearly doomed." If Hamas really wanted to "save Palestinian lives," it would surrender. It won't, though. It's not fighting for the Palestinian people, but "to destroy Israel and establish an Islamist state."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Our cities are devolving into violent cesspools'

Mark Hemingway in The Federalist

The news is increasingly "dominated by urban crime," says Mark Hemingway in The Federalist. Carjackings are rising. "Violent crime is up roughly 40 percent this year in the nation's capital." There should be a unified call to address this "national shame," but "Democratic politicians and leftist urbanites" refuse to accept that we have a problem. The first step to fixing "this mess" is "confronting the urban liberals who repeatedly get mugged — and keep insisting nothing's wrong."

Read more

'The effects from climate change are exerting greater influence over financial performance'

Michael Frerichs and Nell Minow in the Chicago Tribune

Republican lawmakers want you to believe that the sustainability-focused investment movement "is coming to an end," say Michael Frerichs and Nell Minow in the Chicago Tribune. "Conservative voices" that are "backed by propped up by special interest groups and the fossil fuel industry" insist "the public is rejecting 'woke'" investment practices. They're wrong. If anything, investors and firms are embracing the movement more enthusiastically as the impact of climate change on financial performance becomes more obvious.

Read more

'Accept what we're offering, or you'll be punished'

Derek Hunter in The Hill

President Joe Biden is acting like "The Godfather," making pharmaceutical companies an offer they "can't refuse," says Derek Hunter in The Hill. He's threatening to exclude drugmakers if they don't "take what Medicare offers" for their medicines, and make them pay a 95% excise tax. The administration can impose the tax under a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act. That's not negotiation; it's extortion. But "because it's the government doing it, it's perfectly legal."

Read more