Why is the right trying to rehabilitate Richard Nixon?

President Donald Trump stands to benefit from ‘Nixonmaxxing’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Former president Richard Nixon, in his first public appearance since resigning from the presidency, speaks to supporters
Republicans see Richard Nixon as a ‘historical analog’ for Donald Trump.
(Image credit: Wally McNamee/ Corbis / Getty Images)

The spirit of the late, disgraced President Richard Nixon is tanned, rested and ready for a four-fingered comeback. Nixonmaxxing conservatives are working to rehabilitate the 37th president’s fallen reputation — an effort that also attempts to shape narratives about President Donald Trump.

‘Nixon is back’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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