Will the UK recognise Palestine as a state?

Pressure is growing on Keir Starmer, but is the Palestinian statehood debate a 'distraction'?

Protesters with Palestinian flags standing across the river from the Houses of Parliament in London
(Image credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK government is "deeply committed" to recognising a Palestinian state, cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds told LBC this morning.

As anger grows over Israel's killing of starving civilians in Gaza, ministers are piling pressure on the statehood question. Among them is Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who called for recognition of Palestine "while there's still a state of Palestine left to recognise".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

