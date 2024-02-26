Zelenskyy says 31,000 troops dead in 2 years of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a rare official military death toll

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
It was been two years since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine
(Image credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday gave a rare official military death toll, two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion.

Who said what?

Roughly "31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war," Zelenskyy said. "Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us." He put Russia's losses at 180,000 killed and 320,000 injured.

The commentary

Kyiv "keeps casualty figures closely guarded so as to not dampen public morale" or give Russia information on troop strength, The Washington Post said. U.S. officials "put the losses much higher," The New York Times said, estimating at least 70,000 Ukrainians have been killed, with Russia's casualties "about twice as high."

What next?

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's fate depends on Western aid, and "we will not lose this war if we get the weapons." President Joe Biden will press congressional leaders Tuesday to send him a Senate-approved aid bill with $60 billion for Ukraine.

