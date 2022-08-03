Everything you need to know about Tuesday's primary results

On Aug. 2, Michigan, Arizona, Washington, Kansas, and Missouri voted in party primaries to choose candidates for the November general election. What were the most important races, who won, and what does it mean for each party's prospects in the midterm elections? Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's primaries:

Will abortion be front and center in November?

Perhaps the most important race of the night wasn't between competing candidates for office — it was the proposed constitutional amendment in Kansas to remove abortion protections. Unlike most states, reproductive rights are enshrined in the state's constitution, according to a 2019 state supreme court ruling. The ballot measure sought to amend the constitution so that the legislature can pass whatever laws it wants about abortion. In a heavily Republican-leaning state like Kansas, that would likely lead to a ban on the practice sooner or later. The ballot measure was also deliberately worded in a way to confuse voters who believe in some abortion rights, and GOP operatives engaged in a campaign of dirty tricks designed to fool voters into thinking a "Yes" vote was one for reproductive choice, as my colleague Joel Mathis has noted.

Despite all that, and despite holding the referendum on a Tuesday in mid-August, pro-life forces were handed a stinging, 18-point defeat by Kansas voters. Since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Women's Health overturning the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, the political environment has improved notably for Democrats. The results in Kansas suggest that the public's massive opposition to overturning Roe might just translate into a backlash that could blunt the GOP's otherwise strong hand in the midterm elections.

Did former President Trump get his preferred candidates?

The former president had potentially his best day yet in his quest to reshape the landscape of GOP general election candidates to his liking. The fight for GOP nominations for governor in Arizona and Michigan were heated. Arizona presented the clearest battle between the forces of conspiracy and election denial and traditional conservatism. There, Trump-endorsed media personality Kari Lake squared off against real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake is an avowed enthusiast of Trump's Big Lie, while Robson is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and says that Biden "may have won" the 2020 election — about as far as a Republican candidate is willing to go to challenge the party's new conspiratorial orthodoxy. He also issued a late endorsement for conservative media personality Tudor Dixon in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan. Dixon won her primary going away, and as of this writing, Lake held a narrow lead over Robson with most of the votes counted in Arizona.