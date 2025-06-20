Magazine printables - June 27, 2025
Issue - June 27, 2025
CROSSWORD - JUNE 27, 2025
SUDOKU - JUNE 27, 2025
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - June 27, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 27, 2025
-
Army commissions tech execs as officer recruits
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Some of the tech industry's most powerful players are answering the call of Uncle Sam
-
'Tariff stacking' is creating problems for businesses
The Explainer Imports from China are the most heavily affected
-
Magazine solutions - June 27, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 27, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Tornado wedding
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 7 – 13 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - June 20, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 20, 2025
-
Magazine printables - June 20, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 20, 2025
-
The Week contest: Ticket showtune
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 31 May – 6 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?