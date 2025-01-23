Magazine solutions - January 31, 2025
Issue - January 31, 2025
CROSSWORD - JANUARY 31, 2025
SUDOKU - JANUARY 31, 2025
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week contest: The Week contest: Fatberg fragrance
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
America is leaving WHO. What does that mean for public health?
Today's Big Question Trump orders the withdrawal
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Fatberg fragrance
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 11 - 17 January
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Robotaxi review
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine printables - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published