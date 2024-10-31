Magazine solutions - November 8, 2024
Issue - November 8, 2024
CROSSWORD - NOVEMBER 8, 2024
SUDOKU - NOVEMBER 8, 2024
Discovering Perthshire, a Scottish wonderland
In Depth Make your own magic in this gateway to the Highlands
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
The Forsyte Saga: 'faultless' production with a 'pitch-perfect' cast
The Week Recommends Theatrical adaptation of John Galsworthy's novels is a 'must-see' show
By The Week Published
US economy still strong in final preelection report
Speed Read It grew at a solid 2.8% annual rate from July through September
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
The Week contest: Airport goodbyes
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
The Week contest: Haunted profits
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
Magazine solutions - November 1, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 1, 2024
By The Week US Published
Magazine printables - November 1, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 1, 2024
By The Week US Published
Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
The Week contest: AI concerto
Puzzles and Quizzes A musician holds their cello on stage
By The Week US Last updated
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published