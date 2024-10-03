Magazine solutions - October 11, 2024
Issue - October 11, 2024
CROSSWORD - OCTOBER 11, 2024
SUDOKU - OCTOBER 11, 2024
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine printables - October 11, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 11, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
When does early voting start in swing states?
The explainer Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
By David Faris Published
-
Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
In the Spotlight Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 11, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 11, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Beauty betterment
Puzzles and Quizzes A woman shops for beauty products
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 21 - 27 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 4, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 4, 2024
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine printables - October 4, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 4, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Unclothed biking
Puzzles and Quizzes A cyclist rides a bike in the United Kingdom
By The Week US Last updated
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 September
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - September 27, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 27, 2024
By The Week US Published