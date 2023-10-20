Magazine Solutions - October 27, 2023
Issue - October 27, 2023
CROSSWORD - OCTOBER 27, 2023
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The week's best photojournalism
A tennis serve, a pro-Palestine demonstration, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
The ceasefire calls are coming from inside the White House
Talking Point Biden faces blowback for Israel-Hamas war stance from his own administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why won't Egypt accept refugees from Gaza?
Today's Big Question With the Israeli Defense Forces bearing down, Palestinian civilians have nowhere to go. Not even the Muslim country next door.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 October
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
The Week contest: AI novel
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine interactive crossword - October 20, 2023
Issue - October 20, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 20, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 20, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - October 20, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 20, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Zoom design
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 7-13 October
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 30 September - 6 October
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published