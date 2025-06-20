Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. What resort town in the Canadian Rockies hosted world leaders for the 51st G7 summit?

Banff

Kananaskis

Canmore

Lake Louise



2. Opponents of Donald Trump turned out across the US for protests under what name?

"Not My President"

"Justice for All"

"No Kings"

"Walk for Freedom"



3. Blaise Metreweli has become the first female chief of what intelligence agency?

NSA

Mossad

MI6

FSB



4. What is the name of the volcano that erupted in Indonesia?

Mount Lewotobi

Mount Merapi

Mount Tambora

Mount Kerinci



5. Which Italian football team visited the Oval Office?

Inter Milan

Lazio

Juventus

AC Milan



6. Seven men have been charged over the "largest jewellery heist in US history" in which city?

Los Angeles

New York

San Francisco

Chicago



7. A lucky punter from which country has won the largest possible Euromillions lottery jackpot?

Ireland

UK

France

Portugal



8. Which team won ice hockey's Stanley Cup?

Los Angeles Kings

Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs



9. Which West End show has attracted controversy because its most famous song is performed outside the theatre?

"Evita"

"Hello Dolly"

"The Rocky Horror Show"

"Cabaret"



10. Plans were unveiled for what artwork to get its own dedicated gallery?

"Starry Night"

Michelangelo's "David"

"Venus de Milo"

"Mona Lisa"

1. Kananaskis

Despite – or perhaps because of – the Albertan mountain town's low profile, this was the second time Kananaskis has hosted a G7 conference. The Kananaskis Village resort, around 50 miles west of Calgary, was also the setting for the 28th summit of what was then the G8, back in 2002.

2. "No Kings"

Millions of people across the US took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's mass deportations. The American Civil Liberties Union estimated that more than 5 million participants gathered at more than 2,100 sites nationwide.

3. MI6

Metreweli, currently head of technology at the UK's foreign intelligence service, will take over as its chief – or "C" – when current boss Richard Moore steps down in the autumn after a five-year term. A Cambridge graduate with a 26-year career in intelligence, she had been considered "the internal frontrunner for several years", said The Times.

4. Mount Lewotobi

Flights to and from Bali were cancelled after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a twin-peaked volcano near the island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday. Officials raised the disaster alert to the highest level as ash clouds covered the area.

5. Juventus

In a surreal scene, Donald Trump mused over the possibility of US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as players in their Juventus hoodies stood motionless behind him. He later asked general manager Damien Comolli if the Italian club would allow a woman to play in the men's team, in reference to the ongoing row over transgender people in sport.

6. Los Angeles

Federal prosecutors have charged seven men in connection with the July 2022 heist. The men are estimated to have stolen $100 million (£75 million) worth of gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and luxury watches. Two suspects were arrested on Monday, one is currently jailed in Arizona for an unrelated burglary, and the other four remain at large.

7. Ireland

The winner, an unidentified man from Munster, becomes only the second person to receive the lottery's maximum possible payout – €250 million (£213 million) – less than three months after the jackpot was won by a ticket-holder in Austria. If there is no winner after five draws at the €250 million maximum, the prize money is split between lower-tier winners.

8. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the NHL Finals. The Panthers' victory not only secures the team's second Stanley Cup title but also makes it the 10th franchise to win back-to-back championships.

9. "Evita"

Jamie Lloyd's new staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical has star Rachel Zegler emerge on to the balcony of the London Palladium to perform her show-stopping "Don't Cry For Me Argentina". While some have praised the decision as a creative twist, others have complained that it cheats theatregoers of the show's most famous number.

10. "Mona Lisa"

The plans will see the "Mona Lisa" relocated to a new exhibition within the Louvre in Paris. Visitors will need to pay an additional fee to see Leonardo da Vinci's artwork, on top of the standard admission ticket. The renovation project is expected to cost the museum €800 million (£680 million).