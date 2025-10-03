Quiz of The Week: 27 September – 3 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Hooray for Brollywood: the UK’s film industry is booming – for now
In The Spotlight US production giants are moving operations across the pond, but Trump tariffs threaten to bring British golden era to a sudden end
-
Child trust funds explained as over £1.5 million remains unclaimed
The Explainer HMRC data shows hundreds of thousands of young people have yet to claim money they are entitled to
-
How historically accurate is House of Guinness?
In the Spotlight The glossy Netflix show about the family behind the world-famous stout mixes fact with fiction
-
Magazine solutions - October 10, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 10, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 10, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 10, 2025
-
The Week contest: Regime love
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 20 – 26 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Stone scam
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - October 3, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 3, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 3, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 3, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 – 19 September
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?