Quiz of The Week: 4 – 10 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
-
Lee Miller at the Tate: a ‘sexy yet devastating’ show
The Week Recommends The ‘revelatory’ exhibition tells the photographer’s story ‘through her own impeccable eye’
-
The Week Unwrapped: Who had the last laugh in Riyadh?
Podcast Plus are imported eggs undermining animal welfare? And what can we do about AI deepfakes?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A celebration of peace, sheep on the streets, and more
-
Magazine solutions - October 17, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 17, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 17, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 17, 2025
-
The Week contest: Scary squirrel
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 27 September – 3 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 10, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 10, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 10, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 10, 2025
-
The Week contest: Regime love
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 20 – 26 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?