Quiz of The Week: 4 – 10 October

Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?

Seth Meyers talks to Taylor Swift during a talk show appearance
Seth Meyers talks to Taylor Swift during her appearance on his talk show this week
(Image credit: Lloyd Bishop / NBC / Getty Images)
By
published

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸