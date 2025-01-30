Elon Musk
Elon Musk arriving in Washington DC
This week's question: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and three other überwealthy individuals are poised to become trillionaires in the next decade, according to a new study from Oxfam. What would you title a memoir by one of them about why he deserves to be the world's first trillionaire?

