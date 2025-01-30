The Week contest: Trillionaire tome
This week's question: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and three other überwealthy individuals are poised to become trillionaires in the next decade, according to a new study from Oxfam. What would you title a memoir by one of them about why he deserves to be the world's first trillionaire?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Fatberg fragrance
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Trillionaire tome" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
