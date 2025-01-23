A perfume bottle
A perfume bottle sprays fragrance
By
published

This week's question: Scientists in Scotland have devised a method to turn "fatbergs" — foul masses of congealed fat and grease that clog up sewer systems — into pleasingly aromatic perfumes. If a parfumier were to start selling bottles of this fatberg-derived scent, what sweet-smelling name should it give the fragrance?

