The Week contest: Fatberg fragrance
This week's question: Scientists in Scotland have devised a method to turn "fatbergs" — foul masses of congealed fat and grease that clog up sewer systems — into pleasingly aromatic perfumes. If a parfumier were to start selling bottles of this fatberg-derived scent, what sweet-smelling name should it give the fragrance?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Robotaxi review
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fatberg fragrance" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
America is leaving WHO. What does that mean for public health?
Today's Big Question Trump orders the withdrawal
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 31, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 11 - 17 January
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Robotaxi review
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine printables - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published