This week's question: A California man nearly missed his flight home from Scottsdale, Arizona, because his Waymo self-driving taxi repeatedly circled the airport parking lot and wouldn't let him disembark. In seven or fewer words, write a ride review from a passenger who is trapped inside a robo-taxi that refuses to stop.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Robotaxi review" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.