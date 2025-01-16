Waymo
This week's question: A California man nearly missed his flight home from Scottsdale, Arizona, because his Waymo self-driving taxi repeatedly circled the airport parking lot and wouldn't let him disembark. In seven or fewer words, write a ride review from a passenger who is trapped inside a robo-taxi that refuses to stop.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Swift stimulus

