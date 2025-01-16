The Week contest: Robotaxi review
This week's question: A California man nearly missed his flight home from Scottsdale, Arizona, because his Waymo self-driving taxi repeatedly circled the airport parking lot and wouldn't let him disembark. In seven or fewer words, write a ride review from a passenger who is trapped inside a robo-taxi that refuses to stop.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Swift stimulus
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Robotaxi review" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Men think they're doing their share of housework. They're not.
In the Spotlight The gender gap is taking a toll on women's mental health and is not showing signs of getting better.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 24, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - January 17, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 17, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 4 - 10 January
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Robot E.R.
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
The Christmas quiz 2024
From the magazine Test your grasp of current affairs and general knowledge with our quiz
By The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published