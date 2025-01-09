This week's question: Researchers at Stanford and Johns Hopkins have trained robots to perform basic surgical tasks — such as suturing wounds with needle and thread — with all the skills of a human doctor. If a TV network were to create a medical drama about a hospital with an all-robot staff, what title should it give the series?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Robot E.R." in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.