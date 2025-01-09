A robotic hand
A robotic hand holding a stethoscope
(Image credit: Kilito Chan / Getty Images)
This week's question: Researchers at Stanford and Johns Hopkins have trained robots to perform basic surgical tasks — such as suturing wounds with needle and thread — with all the skills of a human doctor. If a TV network were to create a medical drama about a hospital with an all-robot staff, what title should it give the series?

