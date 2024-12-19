The Week contest: Swift stimulus
This week's question: Taylor Swift's recently concluded Eras tour generated more than $5 billion in secondary consumer spending in its first few months alone. If Congress were to introduce legislation encouraging Swift to get back on the road and stimulate the economy some more, what should the bill be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Orca fashion
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Swift stimulus" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'It's hard to resist a sweet deal on a good car'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
10 concert tours to see this winter
The Week Recommends Keep warm traveling the United States — and the world — to see these concerts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Does Trump have the power to end birthright citizenship?
Today's Big Question He couldn't do so easily, but it may be a battle he considers worth waging
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 7 - 13 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - December 20, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 20, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Orca fashion
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine printables - December 20, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 20, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 30 November - 6 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - December 13, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 13, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - December 13, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 13, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Wispy pasta
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated