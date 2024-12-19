Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras tour
Image credit: Gareth Cattermole / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
By
published

This week's question: Taylor Swift's recently concluded Eras tour generated more than $5 billion in secondary consumer spending in its first few months alone. If Congress were to introduce legislation encouraging Swift to get back on the road and stimulate the economy some more, what should the bill be titled?

