The Week contest: Orca fashion
This week's question: Orcas in the Pacific Northwest have been spotted wearing dead salmon as "hats," reviving a trend last seen in the 1980s. If Disney were to make an animated movie about a killer whale that dreams of a career in high fashion, what would the film be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Wispy pasta
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Orca fashion" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 27/Jan. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
