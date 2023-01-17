Amid calls to resign, George Santos awarded 2 House committee seats

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the freshman lawmaker who has faced calls to resign since it was revealed he lied about his education and work history, received two committee assignments on Tuesday.

He will be seated on the House Small Business and Science, Space, and Technology Committees. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), chair of the Small Business Committee, told NBC News that he doesn't "agree with what [Santos] said, did, and all. I don't agree with any of that, OK? It's wrong. But at the same time, he's on the committee, we're gonna have rules to follow. He does represent about a million people in New York and a lot of main street issues."

Santos made multiple false claims while on the campaign trail, including saying he graduated from Baruch College, worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and was Jewish. After The New York Times reported on his fibs, more people came forward to share the lies Santos told them, including that he was a volleyball star at Baruch College, started a nonprofit animal rescue that saved 2,400 dogs and 280 cats, and owned 13 properties. The Nassau County Republican Party, as well as some GOP lawmakers, have urged Santos to resign, and federal and local prosecutors are investigating Santos' financial dealings and whether his lies were part of any crimes.

The GOP Steering Committee makes committee assignments, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who leads the group, said the decision to give Santos two seats was not made just by him, but after consulting with others.