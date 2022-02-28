Video shows Russian troops shelling apartment buildings as battle for Kharkiv continues

Video posted by BBC journalist Abdujalil Abdurasulov on Monday shows Russian forces shelling apartment buildings in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

"Russian forces are shelling residential areas of #Kharkiv with Grad missiles. And they claim that they only target military infrastructure," Abdurasulov wrote.

According to the London-based nonprofit Action on Armed Violence, "the BM-21 Grad" is "the most numerous and widely-deployed multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the world" and "is capable of firing a full salvo of 40 122mm rockets over a wide area in under 20 seconds."

The Ukrainian military claims dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds wounded in the attacks, according to Reuters.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that at least 102 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion began on Thursday. Ukraine on Sunday put the number of civilian deaths at 352.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that he will direct Russian troops in Ukraine to stop strikes against civilian targets, ABC News reported.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Russian forces made their first pushes into Kharkiv during the weekend but had been repulsed by Sunday afternoon.