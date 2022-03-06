Over 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since the invasion began, Ukrainian military says

Over 11,000 Russian troops have been killed in the 10 days since the invasion of Ukraine began, the Ukrainian military's general staff said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number of dead Russian soldiers at 6,000.

Neither report included Ukrainian military casualties.

Russian Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 wounded. He also gave casualty numbers for the Ukrainian military: more than 2,870 killed, around 3,700 wounded, and 572 captured.

Konashenkov's report did not include an estimate of how many Ukrainian civilians Russian forces have killed.

Ukrainian emergency services claimed that, a week into the invasion, around 2,000 civilians had been killed. As of Sunday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was able to confirm only 364 civilian deaths, though it said "real figures" are probably "considerably higher."

Of the 364 civilians confirmed dead, 23 were killed in territory controlled by the Russian-backed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. The remainder were killed in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.