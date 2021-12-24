What Omicron means for schools this winter

The sudden national onset of Omicron has induced an uncomfortable feeling of déjà vu, a sense of dread that the explosive rise of the hyper-transmissible, little-understood new coronavirus variant could drag us all back to the bad old days of last winter. Professional sports leagues are suspending their seasons; plays and concerts are being canceled; colleges with COVID-19 outbreaks sent students home early for winter break; restaurants and bars in some parts of the country are closing; and many hospitals and their ICUs are filling up — only this time, people are 20 months into the pandemic and sick of living in various physical and metaphorical boxes. Meanwhile, parents of K-12 students are staring down "a return to the drudgery of school through a screen, child care crises, and restless young bodies, penned inside for the winter," The New York Times reports. School districts "have mostly reassured families that despite targeted classroom closures to contain spread of the virus, they plan to continue in-person learning until the Christmas break and reopen as planned in January," but "the alarming spread of the virus could expose the rickety infrastructure that has kept schools running through most of this year." So what does the flash flood of Omicron mean for schools, teachers, parents, and students? Are school closures likely? Some schools have already announced a temporary return to distance learning — Maryland's Prince George's County school district, one of the largest on the East Coast, said last week it will shift to remote learning until mid-January after three of its 208 schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. "But Prince George's is an outlier," the Times notes, and "the political will to keep schools open" is so strong, not even teachers' unions are calling for a pivot back to Zoom school.

"While over 99 percent of schools are open now, we need to make sure we keep that throughout the winter," President Biden said in early December, laying out the government's initial plan for tackling Omicron. "We want our children in school." "We know a lot more today than we did back in March of 2020," Biden said Tuesday, laying out his expanded response. "For example, last year, we thought the only way to keep your children safe was to close our schools. Today, we know more and we have more resources to keep those schools open." Teachers, staff, and children 5 and older can get vaccinated, and Congress gave school districts resources to improve ventilation, social distancing, and other mitigation measures, he said. "We can keep our K-12 schools open, and that's exactly what we should be doing." What could change that calculus? Schools across the country are already stretched thin, struggling to find enough substitute teachers and bus drivers, and a wave of Omicron that sidelines enough teachers and staff could force schools to shut down. Also, there's not much data on how Omicron affects kids. Presumably, if large numbers of students started getting seriously ill, parents and teachers would agree online classes are the better alternative. "Just about a month ago, we had about 98 percent of the students in this country attending school in person, and Omicron has brought about just a huge reversal in that process," Daniel Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, tells The Associated Press. "And all of a sudden we're seeing infection rates skyrocket." The new variant is "affecting children much more than previous variants, so children are getting sick. Staff is getting sick, and it's just a spread that's alarming," he added. Nearly 7.4 million U.S. children have been infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic, representing 17.3 percent of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, and almost 170,000 of those cases were reported last week, AP notes. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that about 770 children age 0 to 18 died of COVID-19 in the U.S. between January 2020 and mid-December 2021. "Everybody wants to keep the schools open," Domenech told USA Today. "The schools want to stay open. But it's a logistical nightmare. Depending on the infection rate in communities, it's going to be hard to do that." Will parents put up with a return to virtual, at-home education? Many parents are eager for their kids to remain in school, and "virtual learning doesn't work well academically, socially, or emotionally for many students, particularly those who lack safe, supportive households, and steady internet connections," USA Today reports. Private schools, which have tended to maintain in-person education more than public schools during the pandemic, have seen a surge of enrollment.