Is death a thing of the past?

Scientists discover multicellular life forms emerging from the cells of dead organisms, raising profound ethical questions

Photo collage of a human skull, an illustration of the brain and an ECG readout
Over the last 70 years, 'scientific advances' like life-support machines have 'made it harder and harder to find the line between being a person and being a body'
What is death? It might seem one of life's more straightforward questions but experts' understanding of the subject continues to evolve and deepen.

Multicellular life forms that emerge from the cells of a dead organism suggest that a "third state" lies beyond life and death.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

