'Mystifying' ancient children's graves discovered in Norway

Intricate stone circles found to contain remains of children dating back to 800BC

Photo collage of a circle of stones on a green background, with an engraving of a child's skull in the middle.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
under the radar

Dozens of stone circles discovered by chance have been identified as grave markers used to indicate the remains of children in Bronze Age and Iron Age Norway.

Archaeologists from Norway's Museum of Cultural History were utterly "mystified" when they first came across the stone circles at a site in Fredrikstad, around 50 south of Oslo last autumn, said Live Science.

Norway Archaeology Under The Radar
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

