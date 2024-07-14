The dinosaur trade: is science getting left by the wayside?

The trade in dinosaur skeletons has never been brisker

Apex: the biggest fossilised Stegosaurus ever found
Apex: the biggest fossilised Stegosaurus ever found
(Image credit: © Sotheby’s)
On 17 July, in New York, Sotheby's is auctioning the biggest fossilised Stegosaurus ever found, with a guide price of $4 million to $6 million. In its prime, around 155 million years ago, "Apex", as the specimen is known, was 11 feet tall and 27 feet long. The creature probably died of natural causes: the bones show signs of arthritis. 

Apex was excavated near the town of Dinosaur, Colorado, in 2022-23 by Jason Cooper, a "commercial palaeontologist" who worked closely with Sotheby's to preserve the data thrown up by the dig. Sotheby's calls it "the most transparent sale of a dinosaur to have ever occurred". But some palaeontologists take issue. "If the specimen is as scientifically important as it’s purported, then they’re going about it entirely the wrong way," one told The New York Times.

